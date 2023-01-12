Woolpert, Taylor Engineering Form Partnership Focused on Coastal Engineering

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved the mentor-protege program partnership between Dayton, Ohio-headquartered Woolpert and coastal and water resources research and engineering company Taylor Engineering on coastal engineering development work.

Under the six-year initiative, Woolpert will assist Taylor in expanding its technical consulting expertise, remote-sensing instrumentation and data collection capacity for federal clients while Taylor Engineering will leverage its coastal engineering and modeling expertise to boost Woolpert’s consulting, engineering and geospatial capabilities, Woolpert said Wednesday.

Both companies will also work together on more coastal projects to foster the development of engineered approaches to address evolving coastal issues.

Taylor Engineering President Jim Marino said that both firms are already cooperating to manage and model a coastal community and collecting data to enhance resilience and mitigate natural disasters. “Together, we will be able to provide federal, state, and local clients with one comprehensive door to coastal engineering and science solutions.”