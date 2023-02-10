10 Teams Win DOE Contest for Energy Storage Innovations

The Department of Energy has named the ten winners of its first contest for innovations in energy storage that could support its decarbonization goals.

The Energy Storage Innovations Prize is collectively worth $300,000, with five teams receiving $50,000 each and the rest securing $10,000 each, DOE said Monday.

The Office of Electricity-led challenge recognizes emerging technologies for grid-scale energy storage and is part of the department’s Storage Innovations 2030 Initiative.

“The Energy Storage Innovations Prize showcases American innovation across a wide spectrum of energy storage research areas,” said Gene Rodrigues, OE assistant secretary for electricity.

Storage Innovations champions are the following:

Cryostone

Electrified Thermal Solutions

Gravity Power

KineticCore Solutions

RCAM Technologies

Manwhile, Storage Innovations finalists are: