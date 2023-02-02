in News

Second Front Systems Intros Partner Program to Expand National Security Tech Availability; Devo’s Dan Wilbricht Quoted

Second Front Systems Intros Partner Program to Expand National Security Tech Availability; Devo's Dan Wilbricht Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Second Front Systems has launched a new partner program to provide commercial and public sector organizations with a collaborative platform for national security technologies.

The 2F Partner Program is not only intended to help accelerate the deployment of software innovations but also expand the company’s network of alliances, the software provider said Wednesday.

Devo is one of the software-as-a-service companies that collaborate with 2F to market its products to the public sector. Dan Wilbricht, general manager of Devo’s public sector business, commented, “[The partnership] opens our total addressable market by exponential factors and allows us to see the return within months versus years.”

2F is also a member of Amazon Web Services’ Partner Network, Public Sector Partner Program, and Independent Software Vendor Accelerate Program, which are widely used by private and government entities in purchasing information technology platforms. Its Game Warden system features a DevSecOps capability authorized by the Department of Defense, enabling faster software accreditation for customers.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

2F Partner ProgramDan WilbrichtDevoGovconsecond front systems

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

Teledyne Business Lands DOD Contract for Drone CBRN Capabilities - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Teledyne Business Lands DOD Contract for Drone CBRN Capabilities
Navy Taps Tetrad Digital Integrity to Support Cybersecurity Risk Management Efforts - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Navy Taps Tetrad Digital Integrity to Support Cybersecurity Risk Management Efforts