Transportation Department Adds 3M to National Roadway Safety Strategy Partners

Minnesota-based conglomerate 3M was tapped to help accelerate a Department of Transportation-sponsored campaign to reduce traffic-related deaths and injuries.

The company said Wednesday it will use its traffic safety knowledge and fund initiatives addressing transportation equity as a designated primary stakeholder in the National Roadway Safety Strategy campaign.

According to 3M, nearly 43,000 traffic accident-related deaths in 2021 were the highest in 16 years.

Pete Buttigieg, secretary of transportation, remarked, “We cannot and must not accept that these fatalities are somehow an inevitable part of life in America.”

Meanwhile, Dan Chen, 3M president of transportation safety, emphasized that more collaborations between the public and private sectors would mean more American lives will be saved.

Written by Kacey Roberts

