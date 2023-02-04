in News, Technology

4 Cloud Service Providers Get Priority Access to FedRAMP Evaluation Process

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s Joint Authorization Board has decided to prioritize work with four vendors aiming to receive certification for their cloud service offerings.

Cisco SystemsCyxtera‘s federal group, Palo Alto Networks and Project Hosts can pursue the security package assessment process through FedRAMP Connect, the program management office said Tuesday.

The board uses a set of three criteria outlined in the JAB Prioritization Criteria and FedRAMP Connect Guidance document when enlisting providers that are eligible to seek provisional authority to operate approvals via the expedited mechanism.

Business case submissions for the next round of FedRAMP Connect are due March 31.

Written by Kacey Roberts

