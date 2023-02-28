Aerojet Rocketdyne Logs Milestone in Patriot Missile Attitude Control Motor Delivery

Aerojet Rocketdyne has marked a milestone in its supply of attitude control motors for the Patriot air defense missile system, including the Lockheed Martin-designed Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement.

The delivery is the 830,000th ACM Aerojet Rocketdyne provided since it started supporting the program in 2004, the aerospace company said Monday.

Upgrades and investments in the manufacturing of attitude control motors, including product process automation, are cited to have led to a 40 percent increase in Aerojet Rocketdyne’s production rate.

Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake said the delivery milestone is aligned with the growing demand for key defense systems.

“Our investments to expand production for this critical system will ensure we are able to meet continued demand for our reliable propulsion,” she added.