Google to Help Modernize Digital Experience for Presidential Museum Visitors

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has tapped Google‘s public sector business arm for a multi-phase collaborative agreement to digitalize visitor experience at the library.

The organizations have agreed to co-create interactive experiences using artificial intelligence as well as extended and augmented reality technologies available on Google Cloud, the tech firm said Monday.

The collaboration will begin with a pilot project to evaluate the appropriate technologies for the library and museum. It will then proceed with advanced experiences such as 3D avatars, virtual reality tours, and experiential history lessons to be launched on ALPLM’s digital platforms.

ALPLM intends to enhance museum tours by adding extended reality applications that enable visitors to explore auxiliary topics, choose their preferred language and activate assisted visual guides for people with disabilities. It is also looking into Google Cloud’s Immersive Stream for XR to make the experience more gamified and photorealistic.

“The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum pioneered the use of new technology and storytelling tools to bring history to life. We have helped more than five million people connect with Lincoln’s legacy,” said ALPLM Executive Director Christina Shutt. “With Google Cloud’s help, we will again bring cutting-edge technology to the museum to share the Lincoln story with more people in more ways.”