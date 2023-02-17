Appian: Company Software Adopted by More Than 200 Government Agencies

The Appian Platform for information technology automation has so far been implemented by more than 200 government agencies including the Department of Defense.

The company said Wednesday the increasing adoption of its software technologies has led to contracts such as its collaboration with BigBear.ai and Palantir Technologies to create a unified Global Force Information Management system.

Federal agencies looking to modernize their IT infrastructure have acquired Appian’s suite of automation tools, including its data fabric and government acquisition management platform.

The U.S. Air Force used Appian GAM to build its CON-IT acquisition system to help standardize contract writing across the service branch.

Two other government entities also tapped Appian to help establish mission-centric workflows that consolidate processes, data and personnel needs.