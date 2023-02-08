Applied Insight, AWS to Address Demand for Cleared Cloud Professionals Under Strategic Partnership

Applied Insight will recruit, train and certify cloud professionals to support Amazon Web Services’ clients in the public sector under a strategic collaboration with AWS meant to address the rising demand for cleared cloud technologists.

Applied Insight said Tuesday its cloud-focused training center, aiAcademy, will oversee the initiative along with its talent acquisition team and work with AWS to conduct a series of programs to train and certify personnel to help meet national security customers’ cloud migration and optimization requirements.

The two companies plan to extend the program to other AWS clients in the federal civilian, defense and global public sector segments.

“Our goal is to increase the number of certified cloud professionals who have the appropriate clearances and skills to support National Security missions. This initiative with AWS will accelerate our ability to train and place these resources where they are most needed,” said Eric Beane, chief solutions officer at Applied Insight.

Applied Insight said it will support the initiative with its Altitude cloud infrastructure platform and SHIFT classified cloud emulator.

Apart from being an AWS Managed Service Provider, Applied Insight has been an AWS Advanced Partner since 2017.