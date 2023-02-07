in News

Army Plans to Award Aircraft Delivery FMS Deal to Textron

Photo: Business Wire
Army Contracting Command-Redstone intends to award Textron‘s aviation business a potential five-year, $99.8 million sole source contract to manufacture and deliver King Air and Cessna aircraft to foreign military sales customers, including the government of Peru.

The proposed indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a one-year base ordering period with four option years and covers the provision of King Air Series B200 and B300 and Cessna C208B and C408 to international clients, according to a notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov.

Textron Aviation will provide two King Air 360 B300 series aircraft to Peru under the base contract award.

The government noted that the Wichita, Kansas-headquartered company is the original equipment manufacturer of the aircraft and holds all licenses, patents, copyrights and intellectual property rights.

ACC-Redstone anticipates awarding the contract in July 2023.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

