Army Plans to Award Aircraft Delivery FMS Deal to Textron

Army Contracting Command-Redstone intends to award Textron‘s aviation business a potential five-year, $99.8 million sole source contract to manufacture and deliver King Air and Cessna aircraft to foreign military sales customers, including the government of Peru.

The proposed indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a one-year base ordering period with four option years and covers the provision of King Air Series B200 and B300 and Cessna C208B and C408 to international clients, according to a notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov.

Textron Aviation will provide two King Air 360 B300 series aircraft to Peru under the base contract award.

The government noted that the Wichita, Kansas-headquartered company is the original equipment manufacturer of the aircraft and holds all licenses, patents, copyrights and intellectual property rights.

ACC-Redstone anticipates awarding the contract in July 2023.