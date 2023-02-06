Asylon Eyes Robotic Security Portfolio Growth With Veteran Ventures Capital Investment

Veteran Ventures Capital, a growth equity firm that backs military entrepreneurs, has invested in Asylon Robotics to help that company expand technology offerings designed to automate perimeter security operations.

Asylon employs former service personnel in its leadership team and aims to help public sector organizations protect assets through a suite of drones, artificial intelligence and robots, VVC said Friday.

Knoxville, Tennessee-based VVC made the investment through its Veteran Fund I in a move to support the robotics technology maker’s defense portfolio and business growth initiatives.

Aviation industry veteran and Asylon CEO Damon Henry established the company in 2015 with former Department of Defense aerospace engineers.