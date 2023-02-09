Autonomic Integra Books NASA Contract for Scientific Support Services

Autonomic Integra, a joint venture between Autonomic Enterprise and Business Integra Technology Solutions, has received a potential five-year, $20.9 million contract from NASA to deliver specialized scientific support services to a Goddard Space Flight Center laboratory.

Work will include providing scientific and systems programming analysis as well as support for computer facility operations, logistics and project management to the New York-based Goddard Institute for Space Studies, NASA said Thursday.

The cost-plus, fixed-fee completion contract consists of a one-year base period and four one-year period options.

If all contract options are exercised, the awardee would receive the maximum value of $20.9 million and extend work through Feb. 29, 2028.

Located in Maryland, Autonomic Integra is a Small Business Administration-approved 8(a) JV that provides support services in the areas of information technology, enterprise architecture, digital transformation, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, science and aeronautics and space engineering.