AWS Launches Modular Data Center for Defense Customers; Liz Martin Quoted

Amazon Web Services has unveiled a modular data center designed to help Department of Defense customers field storage and compute capabilities to manage large workloads in disconnected, disrupted, intermittent or limited environments. 

AWS Modular Data Center is supported in AWS GovCloud US-West and US-East regions and seeks to support government customers that are eligible for DOD’s Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract, the company said Friday.

As the digital battlefield continues to evolve, our defense customers increasingly need access to cloud capabilities at the tactical edge, including DDIL environments all over the world,” said Liz Martin, director of the defense business at AWS. 

“With AWS Modular Data Center, we are converting data centers from fixed infrastructure that is difficult to build and manage in remote environments, to a comprehensive service that is simple to use, secure, cost-effective, and can respond to large-scale compute and storage needs wherever the mission demands,” added Martin.

AWS MDC can be transported through military cargo aircraft, features power distribution equipment, cooling and internal networking and supports AWS Snowball Edge devices or AWS Outposts.

The AWS offering could enable defense customers to store and analyze petabytes of data in real time and use satellite communications to establish network connectivity.

AWS was one of the four companies that secured spots on the potential $9 billion JWCC contract in December.

Written by Jane Edwards

Written by Jane Edwards

