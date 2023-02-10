Axellio CEO Scott Aken Joins MissionLink’s 2023 National Security Tech Innovation Network

Axellio CEO Scott Aken has been inducted into MissionLink.Next, an exclusive network of C-suite leaders and founders of technology companies that aim to support the U.S. national security mission.

Aken and other cohort members for the nonprofit’s 2023 cohort will undergo a yearlong program that features multiple events led by Department of Defense flag officers and intelligence community executives, Axellio said Thursday.

The Colorado-based network security platform vendor is among the 60 private sector organizations chosen out of more than 150 nominees reviewed by the MissionLink board.

MissionLink, which was established in 2010, has over 550 alumni from companies such as Cloudera, Crowdstrike, Altamira Technologies and MAG Aerospace.