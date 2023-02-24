Axellio Joins Defensive Cyber Operations for Space Cohort of Catalyst Accelerator; Scott Aken Quoted

Axellio will feature its company-developed defense and intelligence network platform technology as part of the new group that Catalyst Accelerator formed to support the defensive cyber operations of the U.S. Space Force.

The company said Thursday it will collaborate with various stakeholders and demonstrate its technologies to investors, government and industry partners as a Defensive Cyber Operations for Space cohort member.

Scott Aken, CEO of Axellio, welcomed the addition of the company to the group as it presented a “wonderful opportunity” for the network intelligence platform developer to collaborate with USSF and its industry peers.

“We look forward to working side by side with industry and government leaders to demonstrate our technology, and ultimately enhance the performance of security applications in the [Department of Defense],” the executive added.