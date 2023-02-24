in News, Technology

Axellio Joins Defensive Cyber Operations for Space Cohort of Catalyst Accelerator; Scott Aken Quoted

Axellio Joins Defensive Cyber Operations for Space Cohort of Catalyst Accelerator; Scott Aken Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Axellio will feature its company-developed defense and intelligence network platform technology as part of the new group that Catalyst Accelerator formed to support the defensive cyber operations of the U.S. Space Force.

The company said Thursday it will collaborate with various stakeholders and demonstrate its technologies to investors, government and industry partners as a Defensive Cyber Operations for Space cohort member.

Scott Aken, CEO of Axellio, welcomed the addition of the company to the group as it presented a “wonderful opportunity” for the network intelligence platform developer to collaborate with USSF and its industry peers.

“We look forward to working side by side with industry and government leaders to demonstrate our technology, and ultimately enhance the performance of security applications in the [Department of Defense],” the executive added.

Catalyst Accelerator launched the 11th cohort program on Feb. 17 and selected Axellio and seven other companies to present advanced technologies with resilient cybersecurity architecture to strengthen the security of the USSF’s mission-critical IT networks and systems.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Axelliocatalyst acceleratorDefensive Cyber Operations for Space CohortGovconScott AkenTechnologyu.s. space forceussf

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Red Hat Tools Added to AWS Marketplace Through Carahsoft; Chris Smith Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Red Hat Tools Added to AWS Marketplace Through Carahsoft; Chris Smith Quoted
Boeing Looks to Wrap Up F/A-18 Aircraft Production by 2025 - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Boeing Looks to Wrap Up F/A-18 Aircraft Production by 2025