Azure Red Hat OpenShift for Agencies Achieves General Availability; Christopher Smith Quoted

A Red Hat-operated cloud service that supports application development on Microsoft‘s Azure Government platform is now generally available for U.S. government customers.

Red Hat said Tuesday the Azure Red Hat OpenShift on Microsoft Azure for Government combines an enterprise Kubernetes platform with the Azure infrastructure to enable public sector organizations to build cloud-based applications for managing highly-sensitive data.

“With Azure Red Hat OpenShift, agencies are able to focus on delivering cloud-native innovation all while meeting the stringent requirements of sensitive workloads,” said Christopher Smith, vice president and general manager of the North America Public Sector at Red Hat.

With Azure Red Hat OpenShift for Azure Government, agencies can deploy workloads in a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-compliant cloud environment.

The offering also complies with other federal regulations including the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement.