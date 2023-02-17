in C4ISR, News

BAE, Lockheed Unit Demonstrate Reconnaissance Capabilities for Amphibious Combat Vehicle Variant

ACV C4-UAS/BAE Systems
BAE, Lockheed Unit Demonstrate Reconnaissance Capabilities for Amphibious Combat Vehicle Variant - top government contractors - best government contracting event

BAE Systems has tested small unmanned aerial systems from Lockheed Martin‘s Skunk Works division on a variant of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle designed to support U.S. Marine Corps reconnaissance missions. 

The Stalker and Indago platforms were part of verification tests aimed to demonstrate the ACV’s potential to carry out command, control, communication and computers/UAS missions, BAE said Thursday.

In April 2022, USMC tasked the British defense contractor’s U.S. arm to conduct a C4/UAS payload feasibility study.

The completion of the recent test will allow USMC personnel to begin evaluating the operational effectiveness of the new variant for the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle program.

Skunk Works’ Stalker falls under the Group 2 UAS classification and features a long-endurance imaging system, while Indago employs data collection and situational awareness technologies.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about C4ISR

ACV C4/UASAdvanced Reconnaissance Vehicle programBAE SystemsGovconIndagoLockheed Martinskunk worksStalkerU.S. Marine Corps

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Navy Receives Expeditionary Fast Transport Ship From Austal USA - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Navy Receives Expeditionary Fast Transport Ship From Austal USA
Appian: Company Software Adopted by More Than 200 Government Agencies - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Appian: Company Software Adopted by More Than 200 Government Agencies