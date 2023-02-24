Bill Rowan: Splunk Cloud Platform Receives FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Status

Bill Rowan, vice president of public sector at Splunk and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, said the company has achieved an “In Process” designation under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its cloud platform.

Rowan wrote in a blog post published Thursday that the designation reflects the company’s commitment to receiving FedRAMP High authority to operate in the next 12 months.

“The designation further validates Splunk Cloud Platform security and compliance for mission-critical information and national security systems across a wide variety of cybersecurity, mission analytics and AI use cases,” he noted.

Rowan said the FedRAMP High authorization covers over 400 security controls and is considered the security standard for safeguarding cloud-based sensitive unclassified information of the federal government.

He also discussed the importance of FedRAMP in ensuring the security of cloud service offerings used by government agencies.