in News, Technology

Bill Rowan: Splunk Cloud Platform Receives FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Status

https://www.linkedin.com/in/browan/
Bill Rowan: Splunk Cloud Platform Receives FedRAMP 'In Process' Status - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Bill Rowan, vice president of public sector at Splunk and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, said the company has achieved an “In Process” designation under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its cloud platform.

Rowan wrote in a blog post published Thursday that the designation reflects the company’s commitment to receiving FedRAMP High authority to operate in the next 12 months.

The designation further validates Splunk Cloud Platform security and compliance for mission-critical information and national security systems across a wide variety of cybersecurity, mission analytics and AI use cases,” he noted.

Rowan said the FedRAMP High authorization covers over 400 security controls and is considered the security standard for safeguarding cloud-based sensitive unclassified information of the federal government.

He also discussed the importance of FedRAMP in ensuring the security of cloud service offerings used by government agencies.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Bill Rowancloudcloud securityFederal Risk and Authorization Management ProgramFedRampFedRAMP HighGovconSplunkSplunk Cloud Platform

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Carahsoft's Alex Whitworth: Organizations Should Take Proactive Cyber Measures to Counter Ransomware - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Carahsoft’s Alex Whitworth: Organizations Should Take Proactive Cyber Measures to Counter Ransomware
Maxar to Deliver Environmental Monitoring Products to Guyana; Tony Frazier Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Maxar to Deliver Environmental Monitoring Products to Guyana; Tony Frazier Quoted