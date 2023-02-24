Boeing Looks to Wrap Up F/A-18 Aircraft Production by 2025

Boeing intends to halt the production of F/A-18 Super Hornet fighters in late 2025 after delivering the last batch of the fighter jets to the U.S. Navy.

The move comes as the aerospace company is looking to invest in next-generation military aircraft programs and services, Boeing said Thursday.

Manufacturing of the Super Hornet could extend until 2027 if an international customer places order for the aircraft. Service life modification is planned to run through the mid-2030s while global fleet capability development and upgrades are set to continue for decades.

“As we invest in and develop the next era of capability, we are applying the same innovation and expertise that made the F/A-18 a workhorse for the Navy and air forces around the world for nearly 40 years,” said Steve Nordlund, Boeing Air Dominance vice president and St. Louis site lead.

To date, over 2,000 Hornets, Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers have been delivered to Navy and international allies. F/A-18 debuted in 1983.

Boeing plans to redirect resources to next generation aircraft programs, boost new defense platform production and prioritize modernization and upgrade efforts.