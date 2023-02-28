Business Mission Edge Books Army HR IT Support Task Order

in Contract Awards, News

A Business Integra Technology ServicesOSC Edge joint venture has received a potential four-year task order to help the U.S. Army Human Resources Command maintain information technology networks, systems and applications.

The order is the second award for Business Mission Edge under the Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-3 Services procurement vehicle, BME said Monday.

Bethesda, Maryland-based BME will provide operational sustainment support to data centers, cloud hosting environments, desktops, mobile computing tools and other platforms the command uses in managing HR operations.

The award has a one-year base period along with three one-year options.

BME will perform the tasks at Fort Knox in Kentucky; Indianapolis, Indiana; and various remote locations.

Written by Kacey Roberts

