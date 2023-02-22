C3 AI, AWS to Deliver AI Platforms to Public Sector Customers Under Expanded Collaboration

C3 AI and Amazon Web Services will deliver artificial intelligence platforms to help customers address critical challenges across defense, intelligence, local and state government sectors under an expanded strategic collaboration agreement meant to advance digital transformation and reduce data siloes.

C3 AI said Tuesday it will integrate its C3 AI Law Enforcement and other applications with Amazon Comprehend and other AWS services under the expanded SCA, which commenced in 2016.

“Our shared customers are asking for pre-built AI applications and solutions to deliver business value at scale,” said Houman Behzadi, chief product officer at C3 AI.

“AWS and C3 AI have created tightly integrated suites of AI applications that leverage AWS services to meet that need,” Behzadi added.

Jeff Kratz, general manager of worldwide public sector partners at AWS, said the company is pleased to expand its collaboration with C3 AI to deliver AI-enabled platforms to public sector customers.

The C3 AI Platform, which is designed to support the development and deployment of enterprise AI applications, and the company’s six application suites are now available on the AWS Marketplace.