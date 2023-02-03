CACI Showcases Drone ISR, Electronic Warfare Tech at Army Demo Event; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI International completed a demonstration of its Spectral Sieve and Pit Viper payloads for unmanned aircraft systems at a U.S. Army-led event.

The technologies were presented at the Army’s Project Convergence Technology Gateway 2022 and were shown as effective in delivering surveillance data on a congested battlefield in a contested environment, the company announced Thursday.

Spectral Sieve and Pit Viper are designed to integrate with UAS and manned platforms to provide situational awareness and gather data in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

During the demonstration, the payloads were able to target radio frequency signals and transmit active electronic warfare effects despite the absence of a global positioning system network. They also helped expedite the delivery of battlefield data when cross cued to another UAS carrying an electro-optical/infrared payload.

“These innovative ISR and EW technologies allow commanders at the tactical edge to rapidly build better situational awareness in congested and contested operational environments,” said John Mengucci, CACI’s president and CEO, and recipient of the 2023 Wash100 award.