Carahsoft’s Alex Whitworth: Organizations Should Take Proactive Cyber Measures to Counter Ransomware

Alex Whitworth, cybersecurity solutions vertical executive at Carahsoft Technology, said government agencies, companies and other organizations should implement proactive cybersecurity measures to protect and prevent ransomware attacks.

Whitworth wrote in a blog post published Thursday that the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cybersecurity Framework could help organizations mitigate ransomware risk.

“Addressing ransomware starts with identification of a security program followed by protection, prevention, detection, recovery and then security improvements,” he noted.

According to Whitworth, implementing multifactor authentication and other zero trust principles, network segmentation and data access control could help organizations protect their systems from ransomware attacks.

He listed other cyber measures that organizations can proactively take to address security gaps, such as using firewalls to block unusual network traffic, filtering for phishing emails, monitoring software licenses and tracking vulnerabilities on devices.

Whitworth also discussed how incident reporting and threat information sharing could help organizations prevent ransomware attacks.