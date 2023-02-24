CGI Receives ‘Top Workplace’ Designation for 3rd Straight Year; Stephanie Mango Quoted

CGI has been named one of the “Top Workplaces” for the third consecutive year under the category for large employers.

The recognition is based on employee feedback and highlights people-centered organizational cultures, the company said Thursday.

“Since our founding over four decades ago, we have built an environment that prioritizes respect, inclusion and belonging so we attract and engage the best talent to deliver on our clients’ digitization objectives,” said Stephanie Mango, president of CGI’s federal arm and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

The information technology and business consultancy has a program, called Oxygen, that aims to help employees manage their mental health and wellbeing.

Top Workplaces USA is a national employer recognition program that has given nods to organizations that have instilled great employee cultures for the past 15 years.

CGI previously received Top Workplaces Regional Awards through its office locations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Cleveland, Washington D.C and Pittsburgh.