Changeis Books FAA Task Order for Business Management Support

The Federal Aviation Administration has tasked Changeis to provide an agency office with strategic business management support services.

Under the task order, the woman-owned small business said Monday it will utilize its expertise in management consulting and technology services to help FAA with the strategic planning, transition, implementation and maintenance of activities of the Office of Human Resource Management.

Some of the services are business plan development and maintenance as well as business decision-making and acquisition management.

Changeis Executive Vice President Varun Malhotra said the company’s domain expertise and capabilities prepared them to receive the award. “As the FAA takes on major enterprise transformation initiatives, shaping its workforce will be the key to its success.”

Written by Regina Garcia

