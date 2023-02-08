Comtech Awarded Army Task Order Modifications for VSAT III Satellite Systems, Services

Comtech has booked four Very Small Aperture Terminal III satellite systems and services task order modifications from the U.S. Army to enhance the service branch’s communication system.

The awards amounting to over $20 million were made under the Army’s Global Tactical Advanced Communications Systems indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the technology company said Tuesday.

According to Comtech CEO Ken Peterman, the company has communications capabilities for information dominance and mission effectiveness of the Department of Defense’s all domain operations.

“Current events illustrate the significant advantage communications technologies provide to warfighters operating across all domains,” added Peterman.

Comtech provides a fully hybridized and global communications network, powered by advanced VSAT networking platforms.