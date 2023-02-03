Constellis Reports $5B in Contract Wins in Recent 12 Months; Terry Ryan Quoted

Constellis logged almost $5 billion in contract awards within the past 12 months, marking a 250 percent increase from the previous year.

The growth is a result of awards from the departments of Defense, Energy, State, Homeland Security and Justice as well as from the intelligence community and private sector customers, the Herndon, Virginia-based company announced on Friday.

Terry Ryan, CEO of Constellis and previous Wash100 Award winner, expressed his pride in the organization’s achievement and cited its team as a driving force behind the contract wins.

“I’m excited about Constellis’ future as we build out our market-leading offerings for next-generation security solutions that address increasing demands for improved security against multiple threats challenging domestic and international customers,” he added.

Constellis’ awards within the past year include a potential $1.3 billion task order issued to its subsidiary Triple Canopy in April 2022 as part of the State Department’s Worldwide Protective Services III contract vehicle. Under the 10-year task order, the enterprise is responsible for delivering protective support, specialized security and logistical services to the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq.

A different Constellis subsidiary, Centerra, received a $195 million award from the DOE in March to fortify security procedures in alignment with the National Energy Technology Laboratory’s commitment to environmental sustainability. Shortly before this win, the same subsidiary won a $237 million contract to provide training services for court security officers in the Fifth Federal Judicial Circuit.

In July, a joint venture including Centerra was awarded a $592 contract to safeguard assets at the DOE’s Los Alamos National Laboratory.

“By focusing on core markets, we have built a strong roadmap that is consistent with our long-term growth strategy,” said Darryle Conway, Constellis’ chief growth officer.

He also noted that more than 60 percent of contracts booked during the 12-month period have an average performance period of eight years, which he said created a “strong backlog of business.”