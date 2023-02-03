Curtiss-Wright to Deliver Actuators to Leidos Subsidiary for Army’s Missile Defense Platform

Dynetics awarded Curtiss-Wright a contract to provide actuation technology for integration into the Leidos business arm’s Enduring Shield platform to meet the U.S. Army’s requirements for cruise missile defense.

As part of the deal, Curtiss-Wright will design and produce electromechanical actuators for the first 16 Dynetics launcher platforms, with the option to bundle 400 more launchers with similar interceptors, the aviation company said Wednesday.

The actuators feature Curtiss-Wright’s Exlar roller screw and motor technologies to meet Army’s environmental and performance-related needs.

“Our collaboration with the U.S. Army to develop actuation technologies reflects Curtiss-Wright’s long-standing commitments and ongoing support of the U.S. Army’s most critical ground defense platforms,” said Lynn Bamford, chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright and previous Wash100 awardee.

Dynetics’s Enduring Shield platform is a mobile, ground-weapon system selected by the Army for the Indirect Fires Protection Capability program.