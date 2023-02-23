CYBERCOM Extends C4 & Capabilities Development Contract With Parsons

Parsons has landed a $21 million contract to continue providing command, control, communications, computers and capabilities development to the U.S. Cyber Command.

The one-year cost-plus-fixed-fee contract is a follow-on to a 2016 award granted by the General Services Administration, the company said Wednesday.

Parsons’ High Consequence Missions business unit will perform services including research, development, test and evaluation; tool development; information technology lifecycle management; cybersecurity engineering and operations; and other IT support for automating access to targets.

“Parsons has assisted in the direction, synchronization and coordination of full-spectrum cyberspace operations to defend and advance national interests since the Command’s inception,” said Mike Kushin, executive vice president of high consequence missions at Parsons.