Dell Veteran Nav Singh Named Federal Sales VP at Fornetix

Nav Singh, a more than 10-year Dell Technologies veteran, has joined zero trust cybersecurity platform developer Fornetix as vice president of federal sales, according to a LinkedIn post published Thursday.

He joined the Maryland-headquartered company from real-time data platform provider Aerospike where he served as director.

Before joining Aerospike, Singh was an account executive at Dell EMC and was responsible for building and managing strategic partnerships with defense-focused customers.

He also served as a senior system engineer at Dell from December 2006 to the end of 2015.

Prior to his stint at Dell, Singh worked as a senior system engineer at Pacific Air Forces and an electronics technician at the U.S. Navy.

Fornetix offers encryption, authorization and identity verification services to customers in government, financial, health care, telecommunications and utility sectors.