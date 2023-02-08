Dignari to Help Implement TSA’s Digital Identity Management Program

Dignari has received a $23.5 million task order to help the Transportation Security Administration develop and deploy processes for a biometrics-based identity management program.

The task order will include efforts to oversee and analyze the implementation of TSA’s Identity, Credential and Access Management–Digital Identity initiative, the woman-owned small business said Tuesday.

As part of the project, Dignari will assist agency personnel in applying industry best practices for biometric system adoption throughout the TSA enterprise.

The company will also develop strategies for architecture integration and carry out engineering and technical support work.

Gena Alexa, founder and CEO of Dignari, said her company aims to help the agency define and shape its approach to incorporate ICAM-DI platforms into the national transportation network.

The award has a base period and three one-year options.