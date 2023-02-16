in Cybersecurity, News

DISA Approves Riverbed’s Network Analytics Tool Security Guide

The Defense Information Systems Agency has cleared security hardening guidelines for a Riverbed technology platform designed to help information technology professionals monitor and analyze traffic flow within a network.

DISA said Wednesday the NetProfiler Security Technical Implementation Guide is now available on the Department of Defense Cyber Exchange, a public website that offers cybersecurity guidance, policy and training materials.

Riverbed customers who hold a DOD Common Access Card can access the downloadable STIG document for the product via a document library.

The NetProfiler offering is intended to support network diagnosis and threat identification processes that allow end users to catch potential risks before they receive an alert, according to the software vendor’s datasheet.

Written by Regina Garcia

