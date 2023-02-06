DISA Issues Security Technical Implementation Guide for Chef Configuration Software

The Defense Information Systems Agency has released a security technical implementation guide for the installation of the Chef configuration management tool in Microsoft Windows servers.

The document contains Chef configurations that comply with the Windows Server 2022 STIG, and serves as a resource to help users enhance security within their systems, DISA said Friday.

The Chef configurations do not use Group Policy and DISA noted that the document is most useful for systems that are not using the Windows administration tool.

Chef is an open-source software DevOps automation tool that can be used for a variety of commercial systems including Microsoft Windows, Linux and macOS.

The guide is available to the public via the Cyber Exchange site.