DIU Launches Prototype Solicitation for Digital Manufacturing of Composite Structures

The Defense Innovation Unit launched a commercial solutions opening for potential vendors that can design, produce and monitor large composite models using digital twin technologies.

The winning prototype is expected to provide an alternative to producing molded composite structures, which may serve as interim or permanent replacement parts for unique systems used by the Department of Defense, DIU said.

DOD is looking for technologies capable of digitalizing designs, specifications and artifacts furnished by the government. The technical data packages and holistic digital models must be compatible with industry-standard software, the agency stated.

The prototype should be resilient against foreign object debris impact and have embedded sensing functions for structural health monitoring, according to the CSO.

Commercial companies may submit their responses until March 3.