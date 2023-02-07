DIU Soliciting Rechargeable Battery Proposals for Various Military Platforms

The Defense Innovation Unit has issued a commercial solutions opening for high-capacity rechargeable battery cells or packs that could be applied to dismounted warfighter operations, ground vehicles, aviation and space missions.

DIU said it is looking to tap a vendor or vendors for collaboration with the Department of Defense on the development of the Family of Advanced Standard Batteries project.

Work under the FAStBat effort will include designing, prototyping, testing and evaluating battery cells and/or packs as well as integrating the batteries into devices as applicable.

The agency noted that supply chains located outside the U.S. and allied countries will be considered on a case-by-case basis, adding that preference will be given to proposals that meet the product requirements of multiple platforms.

Interested parties have until Feb. 20 to submit their proposals to the DIU.