DOE Allocates $68M in Small Business Grants for Clean Energy, Climate Research; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy has chosen 53 small businesses that will receive a total of $68 million in grants for conducting research and development efforts focused on climate change and renewable power.

The projects were covered by the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer allocation, DOE said Wednesday.

The awardees are working on innovations in areas such as geothermal power systems and carbon capture and storage technologies. DOE’s Office of Science selected 28 studies on basic energy sciences and 12 proposals related to biological and environmental research.

The other grant recipiets are exploring the application of nuclear physics and advanced scientific computing in climate change mitigation.

Radiation Monitoring Devices received funding for two projects: one on nuclear physics instrumentation and detection, and another on the potential of microbial and plant systems as sources of bioenergy.

“Small businesses have always propelled innovation in America, and they will play a critical role in the transition to clean energy,” commented Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. “The companies working on the incredible projects announced today are creating a bridge between the laboratory and the marketplace, where the rubber will meet the road.”