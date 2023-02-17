Final Lockheed-Built GPS III Satellite Gets ‘Available for Launch’ Status

The 10th and final GPS III satellite that Lockheed Martin built for the U.S. Space Force received the “available for launch” designation from Space Systems Command on Dec. 8.

The milestone marks the completion of GPS III satellite production and constellation modernization efforts, SSC said Tuesday.

“The GPS III program contributions underpin U.S. national security needs for our warfighters and for more than four billion GPS users worldwide,” said Scott Thomas, GPS III program manager for the GPS Space Vehicles Acquisition Delta within SSC’s military communications and positioning, navigation and timing directorate.

Lockheed’s processing facility in Waterton, Colorado, houses four GPS III space vehicles awaiting launch – GPS III SV07, SV08, SV09 and SV10.

GPS III is designed to deliver positioning, navigation and timing capabilities in support of U.S. and allied operations and comes with enhanced signal protection and a new L1C signal meant to enable interoperability with Global Navigation Satellite Systems.