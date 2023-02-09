Fortinet, Microsoft, Paypal Back Global Cyber Threat Research Campaign

Fortinet, Microsoft and Paypal have joined an international alliance of public and private organizations that aims to disrupt the ecosystem of Internet-based crimes through threat research collaboration and intelligence sharing.

The Cybercrime Atlas Initiative will offer a global knowledge base platform designed to help analysts gain insight into malicious actors’ infrastructure and use data to develop unified approaches for stopping criminal activity in the digital domain, Fortinet said Wednesday.

Created in 2021, the Atlas functions as a repository of data from cybercrime investigators and analysts that studied 13 criminal groups. The system continues to accumulate non-traditional artifacts for the benefit of government and industry.

“Disrupting global cybercriminal organizations requires a global effort with strong, trusted relationships and collaboration across public and private organizations and industries,” said Derek Manky, chief security strategist and vice president of global threat intelligence at Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs.

As part of the initiative, information from the atlas will be shared among law enforcement agencies, threat intelligence researchers and businesses to crack down on online threats.

Spain-based financial services company Banco Santander is also a supporter of the joint initiative currently hosted by the World Economic Forum.