General Dynamics Subsidiary Awarded EPA Superfund Quality & Sample Support Contract

General Dynamics’ information technology business has received a potential $45.6 million contract from the Environmental Protection Agency to provide infrastructure and program support for the Superfund program, which handles cleanup operations at areas experiencing oil spills, natural disasters and other environmental emergencies.

EPA disclosed the Superfund Quality and Sample Support contract award to General Dynamics Information Technology through an award notice published on Feb. 1.

The company will provide support across several task areas, including sample scheduling, data review and assessment, information technology, guidance development, cost recovery, litigation, quality assurance, invoicing and other support services in accordance with standard operating procedures and technical direction of EPA’s analytical services branch, according to the performance work statement.

The contractor will support ASB and its Superfund program customers with Contract Laboratory Program scheduling, tracking and reporting of environmental samples from project inception through data receipt.

Other services covered by the QSS contract are inspecting and evaluating CLP lab deliverables; providing cost recovery support; conducting management reporting and records support activities; operating, updating and maintaining CLP Program Support System; and providing related infrastructure support.