General Atomics, Divergent Expand Partnership to Implement UAS Digital Manufacturing Process

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. has expanded a partnership with Divergent Technologies to incorporate a fully digital approach into the former’s unmanned aircraft system production process.

GA-ASI will have access to the Divergent Adaptive Production System, a data-driven platform designed to support vehicle structure design, fabrication and assembly, General Atomics said Wednesday.

The DAPS approach employs a combination of artificial intelligence, automation and 3D printing to construct the underlying structure of land, sea, air or space vehicles.

“We’re working with Divergent to integrate their technology as part of our Additive Design and Manufacturing Center of Excellence strategy, with the goal of optimizing our design and manufacturing processes and providing next generation UAS at the lowest cost,” GA-ASI President David Alexander remarked.

The two companies have completed projects that used DAPS to build a UAS aerostructure as part of a joint development effort.