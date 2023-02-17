General Dynamics Subsidiary to Provide Electromagnetic Services Under Navy IDIQ

General Dynamics’ information technology business has booked a $16 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to deliver electromagnetic environmental effects services to the U.S. Navy.

The contract covers testing, evaluation and range and is in support of the service branch’s command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

DOD noted that General Dynamics Information Technology will have provisions for firm-fixed-price and cost orders under a five-year ordering period.

Approximately $2 million will be initially obligated from fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance as well as working capital Navy funds at the time of the award.

Seventy percent of work will occur in South Carolina, 25 percent in Virginia and the remaining five percent in New Hampshire. GDIT is expected to complete work by February 2028.