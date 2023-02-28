in Contract Awards, News

General Dynamics to Develop Digital IT Platform for Space Force; Brian Sheridan Quoted

Brian Sheridan / GDIT
General Dynamics‘ information technology business has booked an $18 million other transaction agreement from the U.S. Space Force to carry out digital architecture prototyping work.

Under the 18-month project, GDIT will aim to build a cloud-based platform for the service branch to share protected data with public and private sector partners, the company said Monday.

Brian Sheridan, senior vice president of GDIT’s defense division, said he expects the resulting system under the project to help USSF address information exchange and digital dominance goals.

The business intends to apply its classified cybersecurity experience to demonstrate an architecture that will work to facilitate multi-level, cross-domain information access for military mission partners.

Brian Sheridandigital infrastructureGDITgeneral dynamicsGeneral Dynamics Information TechnologyGovconinformation sharingother transaction agreementu.s. space force

Written by Regina Garcia

