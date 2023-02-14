Google-Labor Department Partnership Offers Tech Career Assistance for Transitioning Service Members

Google and the Department of Labor have partnered to offer training for military personnel transitioning to civilian life under DOL’s Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot.

Lisa Gevelber, founder of the Grow with Google program, wrote in a blog post that service members at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California, U.S. Army’s Fort Drum in New York and Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia will have free access to programs meant to educate and certify individuals on cloud technology proficiency.

The partnership will also provide access to online training programs under Google Career Certificates linked to over 150 employers that need skilled talent in fields ranging from data analytics, digital marketing, e-commerce, to project management, IT support and user experience design.

Gevelber said the program is open to servicemen, their spouses and military veterans.

Graduates of the Certificates program can take preparation courses and be certified through Google Cloud Platform, which provides training for potential security and cloud engineers and developers.

The ENPP project is a follow-on to Google’s Career Forward initiative, which kicked off in 2021, Gevelber noted. Career Forward aimed to help 8,000 vets, servicemen and their spouses find paid fellowships and employment after their career in the Armed Forces.