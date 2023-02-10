Govini Launches AI-Powered Data Platform for National Security Applications

Software company Govini has launched an artificial intelligence-powered commercial data platform intended to support national security missions.

Ark.ai is a subscription-based application that uses AI and machine learning to gain insights from commercially available data to help address challenges in supply chain, nuclear modernization, acquisition, procurement, science and technology and foreign influence, Govini said Wednesday.

Through the platform, Govini seeks to deliver commercial data and analytic insights to guide decision-making at defense, homeland security and intelligence agencies.

“Today, instead of free enterprise being at the core of America’s military competitive edge, U.S. National Security is largely siloed from the world’s biggest economy and its most advanced technologies. America needs to build a strong bridge to the commercial innovation sector if it has any hope of keeping its future combat edge,” said Robert Work, chairman of Govini and a two-time Wash100 awardee.

The announcement follows Govini’s first annual Commercial Data Summit that brought together government and civilian leaders to discuss current national security priorities.