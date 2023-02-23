in Contract Awards, News

Group W Awarded $70M Washington Headquarters Services Contract for Info Management, Analysis

https://www.groupw.com/exceptional-people
Group W Awarded $70M Washington Headquarters Services Contract for Info Management, Analysis - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Washington Headquarters Services awarded analysis, modeling and research company Group W a hybrid contract of up to $69.7 million to provide the Office of the Defense Secretary with information management and analysis group support services

Under the five-year contract, the Vienna, Virginia-headquartered company will help the staff of the Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation within the office conduct timely, high-quality information analysis, the Defense Department said Wednesday.

Work will run until March 21, 2028 and will be performed at the Pentagon, the Mark Center in Alexandria, Virginia and other CAPE offices within the national capital region.

At the time of the award, WHS is obligating fiscal year 2023 operations and maintenance funding worth $12.1 million.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardCost Assessment and Program EvaluationDefense DepartmentGovconGroup WInformation Management and Analysis GroupOffice the Defense SecretaryWashington Headquarters Services

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy: Space Force Looks to Industry for On-Orbit Satellite Servicing - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy: Space Force Looks to Industry for On-Orbit Satellite Servicing
ManTech to Upgrade Navy’s Towed Acoustic Sensors; David Hathaway Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ManTech to Upgrade Navy’s Towed Acoustic Sensors; David Hathaway Quoted