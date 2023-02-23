Group W Awarded $70M Washington Headquarters Services Contract for Info Management, Analysis

The Washington Headquarters Services awarded analysis, modeling and research company Group W a hybrid contract of up to $69.7 million to provide the Office of the Defense Secretary with information management and analysis group support services.

Under the five-year contract, the Vienna, Virginia-headquartered company will help the staff of the Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation within the office conduct timely, high-quality information analysis, the Defense Department said Wednesday.

Work will run until March 21, 2028 and will be performed at the Pentagon, the Mark Center in Alexandria, Virginia and other CAPE offices within the national capital region.

At the time of the award, WHS is obligating fiscal year 2023 operations and maintenance funding worth $12.1 million.