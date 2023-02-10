GSA Announces Competition for AI-Powered Medical Care Technologies

"US General Services Administration Logo", by U.S. Government, https://vsc.gsa.gov/market/gsa_branding.pdf, licensed under CC0

The General Services Administration’s technology transformation services unit has kicked off a prize challenge to identify artificial intelligence-based technologies capable of enhancing the government’s medical care quality.

GSA said Thursday the Applied AI Healthcare Challenge will focus on improving health outcomes in five areas: cancer, mental health, addiction, equity, supply chain and safety.

Large and small enterprises including women-owned, minority-owned, small disadvantaged and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses with new and existing tech are encouraged to participate in the competition.

Up to 16 finalists will be selected to present at the competition’s industry day on May 2. Qualifying participants will specifically compete for four $25,000 prizes and the winners will be declared on May 12.

“The Applied AI Healthcare Challenge helps the public and private sector work together to identify promising new AI technology products that support healthcare services and initiatives, centering accessibility, privacy and customer experience,” said Ann Lewis, TTS director and GSA federal acquisition service deputy commissioner.

Interested parties have until March 20 to submit applications.

The Potomac Officers Club will host the 2023 AI Summit on Feb. 16 and gather notable executive leaders within the government contracting sector. Join the fourth annual event to hear discussions about important AI advancements achieved over the past year and cutting-edge development strategies for 2023 and beyond. Register now!