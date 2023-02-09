in News, Space

SpaceX Moves to Restrict Ukraine’s Military Use of Starlink Network

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said the company has initiated steps to limit Ukraine’s use of its satellite internet network for military purposes, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Shotwell, a four-time Wash100 awardee, said the Ukrainian military has been allowed to use its Starlink network for regular communications and that the internet connectivity the network provides supported humanitarian relief efforts amid the Eastern European country’s continuing conflict with Russia.

She noted at an event Wednesday that the network was “never intended to be weaponized.”

You offer a commercial product to provide connectivity to people, which is helpful in conflict, but you also want to be careful of how they use it,” Shotwell added.

Written by Jane Edwards

