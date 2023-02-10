HII Begins Construction of New Submarine Production Facility

HII broke ground on the multi-class submarine production facility at its Newport News Shipbuilding division, marking the first phase of construction on the facility.

The new naval platform manufacturing plant is one of three new facilities being developed to further support the construction and delivery of Columbia- and Virginia-class submarines., the shipbuilding company said Thursday.

The facility will support the construction of nuclear submarines and is jointly funded by HII and the U.S Navy. Work on the two additional facilities is expected to commence later this year.

“The Multi-Class Submarine Production Facility is an intentional investment to accelerate our efforts to deliver the highest quality submarines our Navy needs,” said Brandi Smith, Newport News Shipbuilding vice president of Columbia-class submarine construction.