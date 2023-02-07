in Contract Awards, News

HII Division to Help Streamline Delivery of Technologies to Warfighters; Grant Hagen Quoted

HII’s Mission Technologies unit has secured a five-year, $21 million recompete contract to help the Defense Logistics Agency simplify the process of delivering products and materials to American warfighters.

The company said Monday it will research and develop strategies to improve the defense system logistics services, supply chains, materials and products that the DLA manages to maximize operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Work is expected to occur in the states of New York and Virginia in the U.S. as well as in Rome, Italy.

The award was made via the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract vehicle and represents the continuation of HII’s partnership with the DLA in R&D projects, mission priorities and supply chain management activities.

Grant Hagen, president of cyber, electronic warfare and space at HII Mission Technologies, welcomed the opportunity for the business to expand collaboration with DLA on supply chain and manufacturing modernization.

“Our domain expertise and assessment process, refined over 26 years of continuous DLA support, will improve the quality and availability of defense systems and products used by the military services, combatant commands and the Department of Defense,” he added.

Written by Kacey Roberts

