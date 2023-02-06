in News, Technology

HII, Navy Reach UUV Production Program Milestone

A Huntington Ingalls Industries business has completed production services for the U.S. Navy’s program of record on the MK 18 Mod 2 unmanned underwater vehicle and delivered more than 90 systems to the fleet since 2012.

Hydroid, which HII acquired in 2020, received multiple contracts throughout the effort managed by the expeditionary missions office under the Navy Program Executive Office for Unmanned and Small Combatants, the service said Friday.

The branch intends for its MK 18 Mod 2 platform to serve as a key component of the mission capabilities suite Leidos is developing for the Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures Company.

Leidos won a $358.5 million contract in July 2022 to design, test and manufacture the branch’s future medium-size UUV dubbed Viperfish.

Written by Kacey Roberts

